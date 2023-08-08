Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AssuriSec, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive Website Security Monitoring and Penetration Testing services. In an era of escalating cyber threats and sophisticated attacks, AssuriSec is committed to empowering businesses with advanced tools and strategies to fortify their digital assets and maintain an airtight online presence.

As technology advances, we often ignore or disregard the implications of the possible affects of a cyber attack on our business. Cyber criminals are getting creative and even more demanding with ransomware and other intrusion exploitation. Check to see how vulnerable your website is with our penetration testing service at: https://www.assurisec.com/order-penetration-test


