CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atadas, a leading provider of software for medication-assisted treatment (MAT), has launched AddMedPro™ telehealth platform, an easy-to use, cloud-based patient management software application specifically built for Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) practices. Developed to address the challenges of monitoring and managing controlled substances prescribed to patients with opioid use disorder (OUD), the secure and HIPAA-compliant system, features a revolutionary Pill Count as a Service (PCaaS) system, called PillCountPro™ that automates patient pill counts using Android or iOS devices.
"AddMedPro telehealth provides a valuable system of checks and balances for medical professionals treating patients with opioid addition," said William Farr, CEO, Atadas, Inc. "We wanted to provide the essential tools and software so practitioners can treat more patients with greater confidence and improved efficiencies for a better overall experience and outcome for everyone involved."
A fully integrated and collaborative care platform, AddMedPro includes needed provisions to support an OBOT practice and enables full compliance with state and government regulations. As a result, practices see improved productivity, reduced costs and increased profitability. Key to this is the patented PillCountPro, which automates the required random pill count process as part of OBOT. This can result in 60% reduction in time to manage pill counts.
Once patient and prescription information are loaded into the system, random patient pill count schedules are generated and pill count request texts are sent. Once received, patients submit pill counts from their mobile app and providers review and adjudicate the pill count submissions with minimal effort. A convenient, easy-to-use solution for the patient and provider, it eliminates the need for patients to schedule a pill count appointment, freeing up time for the provider to address other patient's needs.
"By leaving the administrative tasks of pill counts to our unique mobile application, doctors and staff can spend more time focusing on patient care and less time on records administration," explained Farr.
About Adatas Inc.
Atadas helps doctors in their treatment of patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). The company's systems provide Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT) practices with tools to manage their practice and monitor patients more efficiently and effectively. Leveraging mobile and artificial intelligence technologies, Atadas's mobile application makes medication adherences, pill counts and diversion control all more easily possible through an easy-to-use dashboard. For more information visit atadasmed.com.
