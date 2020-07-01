SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nav, a service that gives business owners the fastest, easiest and most trusted path to financing, has announced Detric Fox-Quinlan and Malik Rhasaan, owners and founders of Che Butter Jonez, Atlanta-based food truck, as the $10,000 winner of the company's Small Business Grant.
"Access to capital is one of the biggest struggles that a business owner will encounter," shared Greg Ott, Nav CEO. "Now, couple that with an unprecedented pandemic and you've got an even bigger challenge. Over the last few weeks Che Butter Jonez has not only pushed through COVID complications, but they've used unexpected extra time to re-examine their businesses operations and determine what is holding them back from taking their business forward. We're excited to see how the couple uses the $10,000 to remove present hurdles, allowing them to focus on the future and grow the business of their dreams."
After noticing a lack of dining options in their community, the couple opened Che Butter Jonez in 2018 to help unite people of their community with quality comfort food. Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the food truck was serving hundreds of customers weekly. The unprecedented hurdles of operating a food truck during a pandemic and state-mandated regulations significantly decreased revenues and forced them to focus on day-to-day survival rather than growth. On days of complete shutdown, the couple took time to evaluate their business, finding areas where simple improvements and changes could revolutionize their business.
"People assume that having a food truck is easier and more cost effective than having a bricks-and-mortar business," shared Rhasaan. "The reality is that it's not. In fact, we've found that it's even more difficult for us to access the money we need to grow our business. The $10,000 from Nav is going to help us streamline and organize the backend of our business, affording us more time to focus on what keeps our loyal customers coming back and new ones coming in — the food."
Since they recently lost their base of operations location due to the impact of COVID, the couple plan to use the $10,000 prize to purchase equipment for a new base of operations that will be housed in a shipping container at a permanent location. Additionally, they will invest in a new point of sale system to help better organize their bookkeeping.
To learn more about Che Butter Jonez, read Nav's latest blog post.
The Nav Small Business Grant was established to bring awareness to the roadblocks that entrepreneurs encounter while chasing their dreams, and help them overcome these challenges. Since launching in 2018, Nav has awarded more than $80,000 to small businesses across the country.
The next round of Nav's Small Business Grant is now accepting applications. Details on applying are available online.
