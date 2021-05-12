LOGAN, Utah, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROOLEE, a women's fashion brand based in Utah, is launching a worldwide search for its first-ever "Chief Fashion Officer" ("CFO") through a search on TikTok. The paid 6-month position will be filled by the applicant who can best exemplify ROOLEE's fresh, fun style and embody the brand's core values, in addition to promoting ROOLEE's "A World of Sisters" message.
ROOLEE founder & lead designer Kylee Champlin, inspired by her own family, created the company's A World of Sisters movement to encourage women and girls everywhere to support one another and lift each other up. For this job search, ROOLEE is committing one dollar for each TikTok entry using hashtag #girlsrool: up to $10,000. The money will benefit Girl Up, a United Nations Foundation global leadership development organization transforming a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.
Applicants for the ROOLEE CFO position will be able to submit their TikTok videos showing their style using the hashtags #ROOLEECFO, #GIRLSROOL & #ROOLEE now through May 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM Mountain Standard Time (9:59 PM EST).
A panel of judges will select the top 100 candidates, each of whom will be gifted a $100 ROOLEE credit to purchase clothing. Applicants will then submit a second TIkTok showing off their ROOLEE style wearing the fashions they've selected. The public will be able to follow and vote for their favorites among the finalists. The judges' panel, taking into account the voting input from the public, will select the top 10 finalists. The lucky 10 finalists will then be whisked off to Utah (travel and lodging expenses covered) for a ROOLEE shopping spree and to enjoy various "TikTok-able" activities in and around the Salt Lake City area. They will also meet ROOLEE's founders, Kylee & Chad Champlin and will submit to a final round of interviews with the judges.
ROOLEE CFO applicants and finalists will be selected based on qualifications such as an ability to produce creative and original content, proficiency with social media platforms (specifically TikTok), the ability to authentically engage, sustain and mobilize audiences, and the ability to represent and infuse content with ROOLEE's brand values.
The selected candidate will begin the 6-month position in August of 2021. Duties will include producing TikTok videos on behalf of ROOLEE. Compensation will include the following:
- $2500/month stipend
- Monthly clothing allowances for the CFO and friends
- All-expense paid influencer trip with a guest to a destination of choice
- Their very own branded clothing line
- Opportunities to advocate for A World of Sisters and gender equality with ROOLEE & Girl Up
ROOLEE's partnership with Girl Up was a natural fit. ROOLEE founder and lead designer, Kylee Champlin, states, "As a sister and a mother, it is important to me that in addition to beautiful clothing we strive to create 'A World of Sisters' in which girls treat each other with kindness, support, encouragement and love. Social media platforms such as TikTok can be powerful tools to help spread positivity. We hope that this search for a Chief Fashion Officer will do just that, while raising funds to further Girl Up's important work."
"Girl Up is more than a movement, it's a global community. We're glad to partner with ROOLEE on this campaign – we truly are 'A World of Sisters' and together we can create real and lasting change," states Melissa Kilby, Executive Director, Girl Up.
For more information and competition guidelines, terms and conditions, people can view ROOLEE's website http://www.roolee.com, TikTok and Instagram.
ABOUT ROOLEE
Founded by Kylee and Chad Champlin in 2013, fashion and home decor brand ROOLEE has grown from a single retail store in Logan, Utah, to an e-commerce business that ships worldwide. Creating exclusive items and offering merchandise from various vendors, ROOLEE's products include women's apparel and accessories, children's clothing, and home decor.
Inspired by Kylee's love for her sisters, ROOLEE's "World of Sisters" movement gives back by carrying out annual service projects and raising money to benefit charitable causes, including the Logan Cancer Center and the Foundation of Women's Cancer.
"Our business is built around family. We truly hope you feel like family when you shop with us." — Kylee Champlin
ABOUT GIRL UP
Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we've trained 85,500 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.
Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, bene t from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.
