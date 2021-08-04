SALT LAKE CITY, August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aumni, an investment analytics company, today announced that the adoption rate of its data analytics platform has increased by over 225% year-over-year. The rapid growth in Aumni's customer base is driven by its software which combines artificial intelligence and human expertise to deliver reliable, data-driven investment insights to the private market.
"Aumni's accelerating adoption rate demonstrates the market's strong demand for quality, accurate data at both the individual fund and market levels which will continue to improve investment decision-making processes," said Kelsey Chase, president of Aumni. "Our sales and our go-to-market teams have been working tirelessly to capture demand, and we're honored to provide such a valuable data platform to our users."
Driving Data-Backed Fund Management for Emerging Managers & Megafunds
Aumni is seeing the most rapid adoption from emerging managers, including PROOF, Interplay Ventures, Sonder Capital and Palm Drive Capital at 350% year-over-year. In addition, Aumni experienced a 233% increase in year-over-year adoption from megafunds, such as Greycroft. Based on this demand, it is evident that both megafunds and emerging managers are craving more reliable and actionable data beyond budgetary constraints.
"Aumni has fundamentally changed the way we manage our portfolio and efficiently answers nagging questions about ownership percentage, co-investor positions, or the impact of specific rights," said Catherine Cai, VP at Palm Drive Capital. In addition to portfolio management, customers have enjoyed meaningful improvements to the auditing and reporting processes that typically challenge fund accounting teams. "Aumni provides easy access to the insights we can use every day. On top of that, we have lessened the burden on our finance staff by providing our auditors with easy access to deal documents for audit purposes and our investment committee for valuation purposes," said Michael Zarlenga, general counsel at PROOF.
Unlocking the Power of Data in Private Capital Markets
Aumni's team of experienced venture experts conducts audits on every legal document in a customer's portfolio. Then, the company's automated platform unlocks and adds structure to hundreds of legal and financial data points. As a result, investors can uncover critical insights that enable them to quickly make more informed investment decisions. In addition, key stakeholders or third-party service providers, like fund administrators, fund auditors, outside counsel, or limited partners, can have easy access to more structured investment insights through Aumni's platform.
About Aumni
Aumni is an investment analytics platform for private capital markets that includes venture funds, family offices, university endowments, and corporate venture firms. By combining the best of A.I. and human expertise, Aumni's platform extracts and analyzes critical deal data buried in dense legal agreements. In just a few clicks, Aumni provides comprehensive insights regarding every investment's financial and legal position. Aumni has analyzed an unprecedented breadth and depth of private capital data representing investors with over $1 trillion in assets under management. With Aumni, investment leaders can make faster and more informed decisions in an ever-changing world. For more information about Aumni, please visit http://www.aumni.fund.
