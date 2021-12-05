PANGUITCH, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dean B. Sheffer, a father, grandfather, and former high school mathematics teacher who retired after thirty years and now remains active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving as a Sunday school teacher, at the Garfield County Jail and participating with his wife, Angeli, on a missionary trip to the Philippines, has completed his new book "A Bird Told Me and Other Sayings from the Bible": an inspiring work offering divine wisdom for the pursuit of a spiritually fulfilling life.
The author writes, "The things you never knew…
Sayings have forever changed and united the cultures of the world. The Holy Bible is the most published book in the history of the earth and fills us with wisdom and sayings, helping us through life.
From Confucius and Shakespeare to Abraham Lincoln and Mark Twain—playwrights, composers, political and religious leaders use sayings, affecting our daily focus on our views and illuminating changes in our lives. Many are unaware that the sayings 'like mother, like daughter,' 'old as the hills,' 'cry a river,' 'drop in a bucket,' and 'fall seven times, get up eight' originated in the Bible.
Our lives will be forever changed as we enter these sayings into our hearts and lives. Make your life longer and prosperous."
Published by Page Publishing, Dean B. Sheffer's engrossing book is an excellent choice for contemplative readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "A Bird Told Me and Other Sayings from the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
