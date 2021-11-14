SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frederick Jenny, an electrical engineer by trade, has completed his debut novel "The Man from Pontiac and the Martian Cover-Up": a gripping novel that introduces readers to a new world. A graduate from Valparaiso University, a former competitive swimmer, and current Utah resident, Jenny enjoys traveling and spending time with his family in their cabin in Northern Wisconsin.
Published by Page Publishing, Jenny's thrilling tale combines the author's technical background with his passion for the creative arts to take readers into a completely new world.
Since he was a boy, Julius Stetson dreamt of what life would be like on another planet. After a tragic work accident, he gets an unprecedented chance to make his dream a reality. However, fate plays a cruel trick. As his Martian dream descends into nightmare, the man from Pontiac must make an impossible choice. No matter what he does, his decision will change both worlds.
Readers who wish to experience this harrowing work can purchase "The Man from Pontiac and the Martian Cover-Up" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
