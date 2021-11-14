MOAB, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Herman Herrera, a father, husband, wood carver, musician, and a DJ who was born and raised in the quiet hollows of New Mexico's Rio Grande Valley and presently lives with his wife and son in Moab, Utah, has completed his new book "El Coyote Pinto": a compelling autobiography in verse and a stirring portrait of a bygone era in the life of his family.
Standing next to the graves of his ancestors in Coyote, New Mexico,
A man reflects on the years that have passed with the wind blowing and rain coming.
Tears come to his eyes, as he remembers another time, another life.
Yet, the same.
He steps into a world in his mind, a world now gone, but in his thoughts he is still
El Pequeñito—The Little One.
Published by Page Publishing, Herman Herrera's engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid creative readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "El Coyote Pinto" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
