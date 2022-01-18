IVINS, Utah, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hugh Auchincloss Brown, a history buff with a doctorate in education administration from the University of Utah, has completed his new book "A Clash of Civilizations: An Alternate History Novel": a gripping and intriguing novel that has readers consider the alternate reality in which a disease was spread in the opposite direction across the Atlantic during Columbus's initial voyage.
"Alternative history speculates as to what would have happened should a historical event have experienced some significant change," writes Brown. "What if Robert E. Lee had won at Gettysburg? What would the world be like if Jesus or Muhammad had never been born? What if Alexander the Great had not died at such a young age? How would history have been altered as a result of these changes? This novel postulated, 'What if instead of bringing disease to the New World, Columbus and his crew had instead contracted a deadly illness on the Caribbean islands and taken it back to Spain?'"
Published by Page Publishing, Hugh Auchincloss Brown's captivating tale invites readers to journey into a reality unknown and ponder how changing one small aspect of history can completely change the course of nations. Looking at how the history of Europe and Mesoamerica would be affected by what becomes known as the "Colombo Plague", Brown's background as a history buff shines through as his story hypothesizes what easily could have been.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "A Clash of Civilizations: An Alternate History Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
