SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jared White, a writer who enjoys spending time with his two children, sports, coaching, and the outdoors, has completed his new book "Dreaming of Me": a gripping and potent tale about a twelve-year-old boy being forced to move from his hometown.
Jared writes, "Junior high was the big-time I thought. I would hear stories from my older brothers and sisters about junior high, and high school and was fascinated with things like dances and sports teams and events. These stories only reaffirmed my desire to be on the school basketball team. That was my goal, and I practiced every day to prepare for that day. I prayed every night that I would make the team. I really wanted this. I felt with my ability and my family being so well-known around town that I would at least have a good shot, but I knew there would be lots of competition. I could usually be found easily practicing basketball at our neighbor's house. They let me use their driveway and hoop and would usually have to park on the street because I was practicing all the time."
Published by Page Publishing, Jared White's exhilarating tale describes the life of a twelve-year-old boy, who is experiencing the most turbulent time of his life.
A twelve-year-old boy named Jared is the narrator of the story. He has a big family and they are well-liked and popular in their town, on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Utah. Jared is in the in-crowd and has been going to school in the same town for his entire life. Jared is excited to go to middle school and has been practicing and dreaming for a long time to make it on the basketball team.
One day, Jared's Dad makes an announcement, he was offered a promotion to transfer to Rhode Island. Jared is livid and angry about the move. He wants to stay where he has always lived and follow his dreams of making it on the basketball team, but these plans are squashed. Jared feels destroyed and is struggling with the adjustment to his new school. He is lonely and unpopular, but he does not give up hope for joining the basketball team. Staying true to who he is, Jared made it through the tough times and reached his goals. Readers will follow along as Jared learns that with perseverance dreams can come true.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Dreaming of Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
