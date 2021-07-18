OAKLEY, Utah, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Hallsey, an avid traveler and lover of the outdoors, has completed his new book "Matilda McGruder": a high-spirited tale of a fun-loving little girl who loves to ride her scooter with her dog.
The townspeople all love to smile and wave at Matilda as she races past them each day. Riding down the streets, past the shops, and through the zoo on her little red scooter beside Noodle the poodle made Matilda so incredibly happy. One outsider, however, was not happy with Matilda's daily ride bys and plotted a way to stop her in her tracks.
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Hallsey's playful tale engages audiences with its melodic rhyming verse and colorful illustrations.
When jealousy sparks an outsider to act maliciously, Matilda enlists the help of some locals to embark on an adventure to save her beloved pup and scooter. Along the way Matilda gives a valuable lesson in friendship and letting loose to have some fun.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "Matilda McGruder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. All proceeds will go to Rett Research to help find a cure for this highly debilitating disease.
