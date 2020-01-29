MONTPELIER — Authorities are investigating the collapse of a vacant building in Montpelier.
They say the roof of the old building, located at 1017 Washington St., fell at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, taking approximately two-thirds of the structure down with it.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
According to The News-Examiner, the structure is known locally as the D.J. Building.
Montpelier Police Chief Russell Roper says the incident, which caused the windows of a neighboring vacant building to break, was initially reported by a resident as an explosion.
“They saw the windows breaking in the business,” Roper said, but added that it was actually the force from the collapsing building next door that caused all of the damage.
Authorities are still trying to determine why the roof fell, but they say recent storms have dropped a lot of snow in the area and that may have been a factor.
Roper says the building, which has been vacant for many years, was recently purchased. The new owner was in the process of remodeling it.
The News-Examiner reports that the owner has been contacted and city officials are working with the fire department to mitigate the hazard.
Authorities have taped off the structure and are asking people to stay away from it and the neighboring building, known as Tapper Chevrolet, until they determine the cause of the collapse and how sound the remaining structures are.
Roper says the incident has created a lot of interest and people are driving by to look at the building.
“It’s an old, historical building and people are curious,” Roper said. “But we’re asking people (to) stay away until we get more of an idea what happened.”