Recent release "Notorious Two-Bit Street: Second Edition" from Page Publishing authors Lyle and Jean Barnes offers a vivid and evocative portrait of the sights, sounds, and human faces of the three infamous blocks along Ogden, Utah's Twenty-Fifth Street, a bastion of immorality in the heart of a devout Mormon community. Home to raucous saloons, brothels, and gambling establishments, Two-Bit Street, as it was called in its early twentieth-century prime, is brought to life through meticulous research, contemporaneous sociopolitical commentary, and a generous array of historical photographs.
HURRICANE, Utah, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lyle Barnes, a University of Utah graduate and attorney who practiced law in Kaysville, Utah from 1971 until his retirement in 2007, and Jean Barnes, a Utah native and gifted musician who has been happily married to Lyle for more than forty years, have completed their new book "Notorious Two-Bit Street: Second Edition": an updated and enhanced history of the world-famous yet improbable hotbed of vice in the center of Ogden, Utah.
Madams of brothels, houses of gambling, rampant government corruption—all these were found in a late 1800s Mormon community. This is the fascinating, well-researched, true history of Two-Bit Street—a street that became known throughout the world for its ladies of the evening and saloons that never closed. The American West's wildest poured into this small Utah town after it was chosen to be the Junction City for the newly constructed 1869 transcontinental railroad. A history that spans three quarters of a century, this book shows how a pious people can be overpowered by an uncontrollable malignancy of lust. At times inspiring, this book also unveils the struggle between deep corruption and those who wanted this corruption to be destroyed. Infamous Twenty-Fifth Street in Ogden has been named as one of the ten great streets in America because of its past notoriety and its complete contiguous turn-of-the-century commercial architecture which remains as a witness of that colorful past. Lyle J. Barnes is the street's original historian, and many other authors have quoted his history of Twenty-Fifth Street. With the fine additional research and writing done by Jean Barnes, this second edition makes Lyle's best-selling history better than ever.
Published by Page Publishing, Lyle and Jean Barnes' engrossing book is a fascinating and historical portrait of an unforgettable neighborhood at a bustling junction of the Transcontinental Railroad.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Notorious Two-Bit Street: Second Edition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing