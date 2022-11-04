Avtech Capital

Avtech Capital

 By Avtech Capital

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avtech Capital, LLC today announced the completion of a new $75 Million revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. The facility will provide additional liquidity to support the Company's growth and further its efforts to better serve customers.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.