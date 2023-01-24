Support Local Journalism

Acee is gearing up for a big Rocky Mountains ATV race!

LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning children's book author Debbie L. Hepner has released her newest title for young readers—Racee Acee's ATV Race is the first installment in a new picture book series about a smart and spunky girl who learns important life skills during her fun adventures. 


