Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, will guide Shmoop's efforts in category creation with their groundbreaking mental-health tool, The Shmoop Heartbeat™.
LEHI, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced that Jay Choi has joined their efforts as a Board Advisor. With Jay's expertise in product development and go-to-market strategies, Shmoop will continue its industry-leading growth, helping students across the country gain access to The Shmoop Heartbeat™.
"I believe Shmoop is filling a critical need in the market with their learning solutions through engaging and impactful content," says Choi. "These solutions are just the start as I believe they have the vision to leverage their presence to help teachers, students, and parents with the most important challenges student's face in and outside of the classroom. It's an incredible team and the mission is something I am proud to be a part of."
"We couldn't be more excited to have Jay's voice help guide our growth strategy. I'm extremely proud that the work we're doing and the products we're building can gain the acknowledgment and attention of a talent like Jay. The caliber of people Shmoop is attracting is a clear indicator of where we're going," said Andy Rahden, Shmoop's CEO.
As Shmoop continues to excel with its amazing product suite, its leadership team will continue building up its Advisory Board with unique talent sets. "Jay's experience in successfully executing category creation at Qualtrics is priceless. What we're doing with Heartbeat goes beyond what any other edtech company has been able to build. Having Jay here to guide us through that process will only accelerate our pace," said Shmoop's COO, Mike Soldan.
Shmoop works with schools across the nation and its online content is viewed more than 5 million times per month. Its tool, the Shmoop Heartbeat™, has captured more than 250,000 student responses in its first year of release. To learn about the company's comprehensive offerings, including how to purchase a license for a classroom, school or district, visit http://www.shmoop.com/schools-districts.
Shmoop recently released a new blog highlighting education-focused thought leadership articles titled, "Chalk It Up." To learn more about Shmoop's perspective on education from the blog, visit: https://www.shmoop.com/resources/chalk-it-up.
About Shmoop
Shmoop provides schools with online courses, test readiness, and intervention solutions focused on personalized learning and college and career readiness, all designed for students and used by teachers for both in-person and remote learning. Shmoop's research-based classroom technology, Heartbeat™, focuses on a student's emotional health, cognitive position, and background to improve their ability to achieve academically (http://www.shmoop.com).