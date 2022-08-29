Support Local Journalism

Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics, will guide Shmoop's efforts in category creation with their groundbreaking mental-health tool, The Shmoop Heartbeat™.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shmoop, the award-winning digital education solutions provider, has announced that Jay Choi has joined their efforts as a Board Advisor. With Jay's expertise in product development and go-to-market strategies, Shmoop will continue its industry-leading growth, helping students across the country gain access to The Shmoop Heartbeat™.

