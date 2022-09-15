Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Expanded collaboration provides access to Human Capital consulting services for rewards and recognition programs.

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today a deepening alliance with global financial services leader Deloitte that will give Awardco clients access to Human Capital consulting services for their rewards and recognition programs.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you