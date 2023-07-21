Awardco's logo. (PRNewsfoto/Awardco)

 By Awardco

Awardco's integration with ADP Workforce Now allows clients to more easily synchronize employee data, reducing administration headaches.

LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, has announced a seamless integration with ADP Workforce Now, offering clients an easy-to-use solution to synchronize employee data between ADP and Awardco.


