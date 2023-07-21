...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Western
Millard and Juab Counties, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties and
Southwest Utah.
* WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor overnight recoveries are expected
with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s through Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Awardco's integration with ADP Workforce Now allows clients to more easily synchronize employee data, reducing administration headaches.
LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the leader in employee recognition and rewards, has announced a seamless integration with ADP Workforce Now, offering clients an easy-to-use solution to synchronize employee data between ADP and Awardco.
Awardco's integration with ADP Workforce Now reduces administration time and effort for ADP & Awardco clients.
ADP is the world's largest payroll company with over one million customers, and now Awardco clients that use ADP as their HRIS system can easily add, update, remove, and manage employee information in ADP—and the changes will automatically reflect in Awardco. This ensures accurate and efficient reporting, more effective employee recognition, and reduced administration time and effort for ADP & Awardco clients.
Steve Sonnenberg, CEO of Awardco, expressed excitement about the integration, saying, "Our collaboration with ADP Workforce Now is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing clients with a seamless and user-friendly recognition experience. By integrating ADP's data capabilities with Awardco, we make it easier for companies to build a culture of appreciation and recognize their employees' contributions."
Awardco's integration with ADP Workforce Now revolutionizes how organizations implement and manage employee recognition, benefitting employers and employees alike.
About Awardco
Awardco is a leading employee recognition and total rewards platform that incentivizes behavior and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. As a featured partner with Amazon Business, Awardco provides the largest reward network in the world with zero markups, helping organizations boost engagement, reduce spend, and build culture. For more information, visit www.awardco.com.
