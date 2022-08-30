Awardco's logo.

AwardCodes create a memorable recognition & reward experience for employees everywhere—whether they're at a desk or not.

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced a new product today called AwardCodes to help employers recognize and reward all their employees—including their offline, seasonal, and field workforce.

