By AZOVA Health, Ernst & Young LLP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Entrepreneur of The Year Celebrates Ambitious Entrepreneurs Building A Better World

ALPINE, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl Lee Eberting, M.D., the founder and CEO of AZOVA, has been named as a winner of the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Mountain West Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). This esteemed accolade celebrates Dr. Eberting's exceptional entrepreneurship and outstanding leadership in the high-growth company sector, as recognized by an independent judging panel composed of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and respected regional business leaders.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.