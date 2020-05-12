SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-Rain, a global leader in irrigation products, announced today it has launched the B-hyve (Ag)riculture Smart Center Pivot Controller (CPC) that allows farmers to remotely control and monitor center pivot irrigation systems.
Powered by B-hyve Smart Wi-Fi Connected Technology, B-hyve Ag CPC enables farmers to monitor and control center pivots via phone, computer or tablet, and get real-time status updates. B-hyve Ag CPC is compatible with control panels from most major pivot manufacturers and helps to maximize resources, such as fertilizer inputs, while saving money on water and pumping electrical costs. During significant weather events such as rainstorms or sudden cold fronts, farmers can remotely turn off pivots to help protect crops against overwatering or freezing.
B-hyve Ag CPC can also control remote pumps, allowing for monitoring and control of pumps even if they are not located near pivots. In addition, the system can detect pivot malfunctions such as out-of-line towers and safety errors, then alert farmers as soon as those issues happen, and provides control of up to three End Guns. B-hyve Ag CPC's variable rate irrigation feature makes it extremely fast and easy to remotely implement precision watering schedules.
"This is a significant leap forward in bringing more control into farmers' hands," said Stuart Eyring, chief executive officer at Hydro-Rain. "B-hyve Ag CPC eliminates the need to go or send someone to the fields to manually turn off or adjust pivot irrigation. Not only does this help farmers use their irrigation smarter, but it helps them respond faster to changes in weather, ultimately saving them time and money. A task that used to take hours to perform can now be accomplished in minutes."
B-hyve Ag also features:
- Simple installation: The wires on the box are color-coded to match those on a pivot, and are labeled for even faster installation. Farmers can still control pivots from the original pivot panel, as well. Intuitive, app-controlled on-boarding keeps total installation time under two hours.
- Map features: When a farmer needs to set up a stop on a pivot, B-hyve technology shows a map view of that pivot to easily mark the stop. The feature also works for VRI and End Gun mapping.
- Tower Alignment: The patented tower alignment feature not only alerts the farmer of an alignment issue, it also indicates which tower is out, making it easier to troubleshoot.
- History records: B-hyve technology logs each event that happens at a pivot, keeping a list of stops, restarts and changes to settings at a farmer's fingertips.
"The installation of the B-hyve Ag CPC is very simple and user-friendly which brings unparalleled value to our operation. With a streamlined on-boarding process, we can save so much time," said Jason Bliss at Lakeview Irrigation. "The wires are all clearly labeled and the check function in the app makes for an efficient setup to make sure everything is accurate."
"What I like the most about the B-hyve Ag CPC is the value and efficiency it provides," said Randall Holt, general manager at Robert Holt Farms. "There is no annual subscription fee and support is quick to respond should I need anything. The app is also quick and easy to navigate."
B-hyve Ag CPC is available through a network of authorized B-hyve Ag professional dealers. For more information please visit ag.hydrorain.com.
About Hydro-Rain
Hydro-Rain®'s commercial-grade line of landscape and agricultural irrigation products sets a new standard for engineering, manufacturing, sales and customer service. Hydro-Rain has listened to the professionals whose success and business are dependent upon incontestable product performance and reliability. With a competitive go-to-market strategy, Hydro-Rain engineers an irrigation system component package that installs faster and "greener" than that of industry competitors, while maintaining complete parts interchangeability and low switching cost. Tight tolerances and strict conformance to engineering standards, coupled with instantaneous service response, are Hydro-Rain's benchmarks of quality. Hydro-Rain's Wi-Fi connected controllers, now for both landscape and agricultural irrigation, feature state-of-the art B-hyve smart watering technology.