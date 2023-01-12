These Shampoo and Conditioner Bars are naturally infused with fresh tea directly sourced from the Longsheng mountains, leaving hair soft and shiny with a wonderful scent
OREM, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viori™, an all-natural hair cosmetics brand is excited to offer this limited edition and limited-time product. Click here to learn about the Longsheng tea trees.
For generations, the Red Yao people of Longsheng, China have cultivated the ancient tea trees that grow wild in the mountains around them. This tea is known for being naturally detoxifying, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial, as well as increasing hair softness and shine. Viori combined it with the Longsheng rice the Red Yao women have washed their hair with for centuries to create Viori™ Heirloom Tea shampoo bars. They are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, pH balanced, 100% vegan, plastic-free, sustainable, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced
"Our heirloom tea scent was incredibly popular the first time we introduced it so we're happy to offer this product again to our loyal customers," said Tszman Fisher, co-founder of Viori. "This scent is universally loved and is proving popular with both men and women, so it sells out quickly. It also makes a perfect gift. The beautiful red packaging also happens to coincide with the Chinese New Year."
Sunrise Mist Dry Shampoo This fast-absorbing dry shampoo nourishes hair, neutralizes odor and leaves no residue. Its light cocoa, vanilla scent is 100% natural and is talc-free. It's 100% natural, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free and plastic-free.
Body wash Bars Viori™ body wash bars cleanse and moisturize the skin. They're 100% natural, vegan, sulfate-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and plastic-free. Available in natural aloe scent or unscented.
Handcrafted Bamboo Comb Made by a guild of bamboo artisans who have been nurturing their local bamboo and perfecting their craft for centuries. Bamboo gently massages the scalp and detangles hair, promoting circulation and distributing natural oils to increase shine.
Bamboo bar holders. Handcrafted by local villagers in southern China. These bamboo bar holders are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and 100% sustainable. You can also stack these holders in order to save space in the shower.
Digital Gift Cards Not sure what to buy? A gift card lets the recipient choose whatever they want.
To order Viori's limited-edition Heirloom Tea shampoo and conditioner bars, and to browse all of Viori's popular products visit https://viori.com/
About Viori™
All Viori™ products contain the same, ritually prepared Longsheng rice water used by the Red Yao for centuries. Viori works directly with the Red Yao to purchase their ancient rice, at a premium, to create a long-term, sustainable partnership. Viori works with the Red Yao directly to initiate projects to bring about economic prosperity, ecological harmony, cultural preservation, and community wellbeing for their tribe.
