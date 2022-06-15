Backcountry's year-long campaign to offer real customers opportunities to experience bucket-list trips to reset and recharge
PARK CITY, Utah , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average American with paid time off only uses about two thirds of their accrued vacation days each year, leaving nearly 800 million unused days according to U.S. Travel Association, Oxford Economics and Ipsos. Backcountry, the premier outdoor retailer, today announces Outervention, a new campaign encouraging customers to unplug from the daily grind, connect with nature, and try new activities outdoors. Whether that's exploring a new place or riding a bike for the first time, the goal is to encourage a culture of getting outside and enabling people to fully live in the moment. The year-long campaign kicks off today with the launch of Backcountry's first ever short film, Outervention Costa Rica. The film encapsulates the campaign through the story of a Backcountry customer disconnecting from her daily life, finding a new passion and rediscovering what she truly lives for.
"With the increasing norm of fast-paced work environments, countless daily stressors and a recurring list of responsibilities, the burnout rate is spiking across the country," says Backcountry CEO, Melanie Cox. "Outervention was created to help promote the culture of taking time off without guilt and disconnecting without worry. Not only does the campaign serve as a reminder to live in the moment, but it will also include opportunities for us to send some of our customers on incredible trips where they can enjoy new experiences and break free from their typical routines."
As part of the Outervention campaign, Backcountry has plans to announce a giveaway of bucket-list 'Outervention' excursions later this year. From overlanding in Iceland, to mountain biking British Columbia's Sea to Sky highway, each trip will have a core focus around one or more outdoor activities. Starting in the Fall of 2022, Backcountry customers can nominate friends, family, or colleagues who they deem deserving of an ultimate Outervention.
"Outervention goes beyond achieving a work-life balance," says Cox. "It's about finding passion, dedication and solace outside of work and in the outdoors. It was important for us to design a campaign with mental health at the forefront. It's easy to get caught up in the day-to-day grind, which makes it more difficult to disconnect, reset, and recharge our personal batteries. Ultimately, Outervention is designed to help us take a step back and rethink how we're spending each day, for a healthier, more present life."
To view Backcountry's new short film, please visit www.backcountry.com/sc/outervention-costa-rica.
About Backcountry
From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.
