SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The stairway to heaven may actually be a bootpack.
Just a 15-minute hike in ski boots up through the snow from the Ninety-Nine 90 lift on The Canyons side of Park City Mountain Resort delivers skiers and snowboarders a view from the clouds, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Cobalt blue peaks blanketed in brilliant white snow and shaded with crystalized conifers huddle around the ridge line. Below, wide open aprons of nearly untouched powder unfurl, ushering riders into their own semi-private Shangri-la.
But those who accept the invitation into the unmaintained backcountry terrain may be making a deal with the devil. A stark black-and-white sign at the resort exit point cautions as much. It is not inappropriately marked with a skull and crossbones and the words “YOU CAN DIE.”
People have. Nearly half of the 37 skiers and snowboarders in Utah who have died in avalanches in the past 20 years have perished in backcountry terrain accessed via a ski resort lift. And more than half of those — including two men who died in separate avalanches in January — left through the exit point above the Ninety-Nine 90 lift.
With so many deaths connected to a single exit point, the questions must be asked: Why do these backcountry gates exist, what makes this one so deadly and what, if anything, can be done about it?
For now, the Park City resort has temporarily closed access to all of its exit points. It took that measure last month following the avalanche deaths of snowboarder Kevin Jack Steuterman, 31, of Clinton in the Dutch Draw area to the looker’s left of the Ninety-Nine 90 lift, and of skier Kurt Damschroder, 57, of Park City, near Square Top Peak to the right. As it determines its next step, the resort has conferred with representatives from the United States Forest Service and the Utah Avalanche Center.
The most extreme measure the resort could take is closing the gates permanently. It’s an option unique to Park City because, unlike most ski areas in Utah, it sits on and is surrounded by private property. It is therefore under no obligation to any other agency to allow access to lands outside its boundaries.
The thought of the closures becoming a permanent arrangement concerns many backcountry skiers. Among them is Charlie Sturgis, the executive director of the Mountain Trail Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to building and protecting trails around Park City. Though each death is tragic, he said he doesn’t want the misfortunes of a few to spoil something enjoyed by so many.
And taking away the gates won’t necessarily deter people from ducking into the backcountry.
“Gate? No gate?” Sturgis said. “I think that’s not necessarily the factor in whether someone’s going to get killed up there or not.”
Wyoming’s Jackson Hole set the trend in backcountry gates in 1999 when it opened the first of its eight exit points. Suddenly patrons had easy access to thousands of acres of terrain that previously would have taken the better part of a day to skin up to or that would have cost those enticed to scoot under resort a boundary line the loss of their lift pass and possibly a fine.
A majority of Utah resorts have since installed their own backcountry exit points. In addition to Park City, they can be found at Brighton, Snowbird, Snowbasin, Alta, Brian Head Resort, Solitude, Eagle Point and Beaver Mountain.
“For resorts, it’s valuable to be a good partner in a community,” said Ben Kraja, who manages special use permits for the U.S. Forest Service’s Salt Lake District. “... Keeping the backcountry or certain (exit) gates open really lets folks enjoy that freedom of enjoying their public lands.
“And for the skiers,” he added, “obviously it makes it a little bit more accessible and gives them access to some more areas. A lot of times when you’re going through the gates, you’ve got to hike, it gets your blood flowing. It’s a different type of experience than lift-served skiing all day.”
Most of Utah’s resorts are situated on Forest Service property. As a term of their permits, each must submit an annual winter operating plan to the agency for approval. Kraja said the Forest Service encourages resorts to incorporate access to public lands, even if that land lies within the resort’s permitted area.
“I think it’s extremely important,” he said. “That’s kind of one of our main missions for the agency is to provide public land recreation opportunities. That’s honestly a big part of why people move here and call Salt Lake and Utah their home.”