Badlands Ranch Super20 is a canine superfood powder that provides an effortless way to support your dog's playful energy, promote mobility, maintain a silky coat, uplift their mood, and support smooth digestion. With Super20, you can support your dog’s health for years to come, allowing you to cherish more quality moments, walks, snuggles, and cherished time with your beloved furry companion.

 By Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch Super20, A Comprehensive Supplement That Promotes Overall Well-being for Your Pup

PARK CITY, Utah, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch™ announces the launch of their newest product Super20. Badlands Ranch Super20 is a multi-benefit supplement that supports your pup's well-being from nose to tail – to keep your pup feeling energized, comfortable, and happy throughout the phases of its life. This product is the first innovation in the Badlands Ranch lineup that isn't considered a food or a treat. As a supplement, this food topper is designed to support your dog's good health, brimming energy, immune function, skin and coat health, smooth digestion, and happiness.*


