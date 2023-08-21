Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats by Badlands Ranch are bite-sized nutritional powerhouse treats made from a single ingredient – premium freeze-dried raw beef liver. Packed with the goodness of this natural superfood, these treats support your dog's mus...

Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats by Badlands Ranch are bite-sized nutritional powerhouse treats made from a single ingredient – premium freeze-dried raw beef liver. Packed with the goodness of this natural superfood, these treats support your dog's muscles and body weight while serving as a wholesome reward. Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats have been named the winner of the Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year award at this year’s Pet Innovation Awards.

 By Badlands Ranch

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Are Nutrient-Rich Dog Treats Made From Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch™ is thrilled to announce their Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats have been named the winner of the Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year award at this year's Pet Innovation Awards. This remarkable achievement highlights Badlands Ranch's commitment to redefining pet nutrition and enhancing the lives of our furry companions.


