SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Money announced the launch of its new digital banking service. The company has positioned itself at the intersection of banking and budgeting to provide real-time financial insights and control for their customers. The lack of solutions in the marketplace sparked the creation of this innovative technology that enables automated real-time spend management for consumers looking to improve their financial health.

