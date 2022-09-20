Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Simple-to-use performance reviews made more customizable to give business leaders even better insights

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced new performance management features that will give organizations deeper and individualized insights into employee performance. Companies can enable multiple review cycles to create a more custom and strategically-aligned experience for both management and employees.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you