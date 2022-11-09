Support Local Journalism

New 'Health and Wellness' category added in BambooHR's Partner Marketplace to improve mental health of customers and their employees.

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced a partnership with Nivati, the comprehensive mental health program for the workplace, designed for the whole person.


