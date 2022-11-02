Support Local Journalism

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it is launching its first ever HR Experience Maker Awards to recognize HR professionals who stand out in their efforts to build, grow, support and lead their organizations into the future.

"We believe the HR Experience Maker Awards will give well-deserved recognition to those business partners, workplace caretakers, problem solvers, people nurturers, and employee advocates you work alongside every day," says Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "We encourage you to find ways to celebrate your own organization's HR hero!"


