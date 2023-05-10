...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
BambooHR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
LINDON, Utah, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software platform for human resources, has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
With a mission statement of "setting people free to do great work," the employee experience has always been a top priority for the company. In addition to unique benefits and perks like "paid vacation," financial wellness training and volunteer time off, BambooHR offers a flexible work environment to support working parents and diverse lifestyles. BambooHR believes people can do their best work when they're in an environment where they feel valued, welcomed, and empowered. These ideals and values also inform its approach to hiring talent through processes including interview discrimination training and unbiased scoring.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
"Employee experience is at the heart of an organization's success and we've partnered with Bambooligans to ensure an optimal experience," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "We've prioritized creating and delivering an exceptional culture to ensure the best quality of life, growth, openness, leadership and hard work. Having made this list for the third year in a row is a testament to our commitment to making BambooHR a top workplace."
"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."
About BambooHR
BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
