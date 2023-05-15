Support Local Journalism

LINDON, Utah, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced it has appointed Ryan Packer as Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created role, Packer will unify BambooHR's technical functions as the organization scales, guide the company as it deploys disruptive new technologies such as AI, and translate technical ideas into business opportunities while leading BambooHR's best-in-class engineering talent and capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to join BambooHR, a company that's at a unique inflection point, with the opportunity to impact tens of thousands of companies and millions of people with tools that allow them to do great work," said Packer. "As CTO, I hope to help the organization balance delivery and execution with long term strategy and vision, building on the existing foundation with new technologies that will give HR and people leaders even more powerful tools to put their people strategy front and center."


