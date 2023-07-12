Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LINDON, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced its second annual HR Experience Maker Awards recognizing HR professionals and people leaders is now open for applications. Nominees should be BambooHR customers and can be nominated by anyone, including themselves.

"We are so excited to honor six amazing BambooHR customers who stand out as they build, grow, support and lead their organizations," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "HR Experience Makers create exceptional workplace experiences by building culture, careers, and companies."


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.