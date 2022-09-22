Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

First and only broadly clinically validated test to provide accurate and actionable information to help reduce the morbidity, mortality, and costs associated with preterm birth  

SALT LAKE CITY and PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, and Banner Health today announced that Sera's PreTRM® Test will be available to Banner – University Family Care/ AHCCCS Complete Care (B – UFC/ACC) members. The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly clinically validated, commercially available blood test that provides an early, individual risk assessment for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic, singleton pregnancies.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you