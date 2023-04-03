LEHI, Utah, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner, a private equity firm focused on partnering with founder-led and family-owned businesses has announced another key addition to the team as Banner's pipeline and portfolio rapidly expand.
Since 2020, Banner's principals have partnered with founders in a variety of industries, deal structures and geographies, with initial equity investment ranging from $15m - $40m into each transaction.
Today Banner announced that Josh Cowdin has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director of Investor Relations. Prior to joining Banner, Mr. Cowdin provided fund administration services to leading private equity firms throughout the world as a Managing Director with Alter Domus and Strata Fund Solutions. Earlier in his career he worked as an auditor with KPMG, focused on auditing hedge funds and other large asset managers. Mr. Cowdin earned a Masters of Accountancy from the Marriott School of Business at Brigham Young University.
"As our firm continues to grow, it is critical that we keep hiring the best—and that is not just in our deal team, but also in our infrastructure, compliance, reporting and support of portfolio management teams. Josh will play a major role in continuing to build these functions at Banner," stated Tanner Ainge, Banner's Chief Executive Officer.
"Having worked with some of the leading private equity firms in the world, I only considered joining a firm where the leadership, reputation and track record suggest a long runway of growth," stated Mr. Cowdin. "Banner is building our platform to last—to support business owners and entrepreneurs who are in need of a great financial partner for their long-term growth plans, M&A strategy or succession planning needs. I'm thrilled to be a part of it."
About Banner
Banner is a private equity firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the United States.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banner-hires-chief-financial-officer--managing-director-of-investor-relations-301787652.html
SOURCE Banner
