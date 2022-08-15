Banner + Zerorez

With system-wide revenue of nearly $150M and a presence in over 70 geographic markets, Zerorez is positioned to become a market-leading platform for residential services in North America and beyond.

SALT LAKE CITY, August 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Ventures today announced a new partnership with Zerorez Franchising Systems, Inc., (Zerorez) and several of Zerorez's franchisee partners including Colorado Springs, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, Spokane, and St. Louis.  Zerorez was founded in 2003 as a natural alternative to traditional chemical-based carpet cleaning and has become a leading residential and commercial services franchisor in the United States.

