BaseCamp Franchising LLC ("BaseCamp"), a leading franchisor of clothing resale concepts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Gordon and Zach Gordon as Co-CEOs of the company. Tyler and Zach are partnering with BaseCamp's founding family as the company's two brands, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate, are poised to accelerate their rapid expansion across the U.S. and internationally.

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, September 06, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Tyler and Zach bring extensive leadership experience in corporate strategy and franchise management to BaseCamp. Tyler Gordon was previously a Principal in Private Equity at Apollo Global Management, one of the world's largest asset managers. Zach Gordon was previously a Senior Director at Restaurant Brands International, the global franchisor of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. Over the past several years, Tyler and Zach have served as Managing Partners of Horizon Point Capital, an investment firm that focuses on partnering with companies to support growth-oriented initiatives over a long-term horizon.

