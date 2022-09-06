BaseCamp Franchising LLC ("BaseCamp"), a leading franchisor of clothing resale concepts, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Gordon and Zach Gordon as Co-CEOs of the company. Tyler and Zach are partnering with BaseCamp's founding family as the company's two brands, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate, are poised to accelerate their rapid expansion across the U.S. and internationally.
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, September 06, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Tyler and Zach bring extensive leadership experience in corporate strategy and franchise management to BaseCamp. Tyler Gordon was previously a Principal in Private Equity at Apollo Global Management, one of the world's largest asset managers. Zach Gordon was previously a Senior Director at Restaurant Brands International, the global franchisor of Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes and Firehouse Subs. Over the past several years, Tyler and Zach have served as Managing Partners of Horizon Point Capital, an investment firm that focuses on partnering with companies to support growth-oriented initiatives over a long-term horizon.
"Zach and I are honored and excited to be joining BaseCamp as Co-CEOs. Over the past 30 years, BaseCamp has built a phenomenal community of franchisees, employees and customers, which is supported by a best-in-class set of systems the company has developed in-house. We feel privileged to be joining such a vibrant and growing ecosystem, especially one that has such a positive environmental impact," remarked Tyler Gordon.
Zach Gordon added, "We could not have asked for better partners in the Sloan family and look forward to building on the incredibly strong foundation they have laid at Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate. We share the same set of core values and are excited to help BaseCamp continue its growth here in the U.S. and abroad."
Brent and Shauna Sloan, who founded Kid to Kid in 1992, commented, "We are thrilled to bring Tyler and Zach on board as Co-CEOs and feel our partnership will position BaseCamp to capitalize on the many exciting opportunities that lie ahead. Tyler and Zach bring an impressive combination of capabilities and a true spirit of partnership, which is so vital in franchising."
Tyler and Zach will be based out of BaseCamp's headquarters in North Salt Lake, Utah.
About BaseCamp Franchising
BaseCamp Franchising is one of the country's largest clothing resale companies with over $180 million in annual system-wide sales and over 200 stores across 31 U.S. states, Canada, Portugal and Spain. BaseCamp owns and operates two leading resale brands, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate, and has honed a system over three decades that delivers incredible value to franchisees, consumers, and their communities. BaseCamp's model has environmental sustainability at its core, helping keep tens of millions of products out of landfills each year.