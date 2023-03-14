Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate franchise systems hit key sales milestone.
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseCamp Franchising, LLC ("BaseCamp") announced today that its two leading clothing franchises, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate, have surpassed $200 million in combined annual system-wide sales. Over the last twelve months, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate grew system-wide sales 16% and 33%, respectively, to reach this important milestone.
"The momentum we have seen at Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate is remarkable," said BaseCamp's Chief Marketing Officer Kerry Simon. "Consumers are clearly catching on to the fact that they can pay less for the brands they love, while also supporting their communities and the environment by shopping resale."
"This achievement is a testament to the strength of our operating systems and, most importantly, to the incredible hard work and dedication of our franchisees," added BaseCamp Co-CEO Tyler Gordon. "We are proud to be part of a community that has grown the right way, focusing on store-level performance and building a strong foundation for continued expansion."
With over 40 new stores in development and over a thousand additional territories available across the U.S. and Canada, BaseCamp is actively looking to grow its community of franchisees. To learn more about BaseCamp and its brands, please visit our brand websites at kidtokidfranchise.com and uptowncheapskatefranchise.com.
About BaseCamp
BaseCamp is one of the country's largest clothing resale companies with over $200 million in annual system-wide sales and over 200 stores across 30 U.S. states, Canada, Portugal and Spain. BaseCamp owns and operates two leading resale brands, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate, and has honed a system over three decades that delivers incredible value to franchisees, consumers, and their communities. BaseCamp's model has environmental sustainability at its core, helping keep tens of millions of products out of landfills each year.
