Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate franchise systems hit key sales milestone.

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BaseCamp Franchising, LLC ("BaseCamp") announced today that its two leading clothing franchises, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate, have surpassed $200 million in combined annual system-wide sales. Over the last twelve months, Kid to Kid and Uptown Cheapskate grew system-wide sales 16% and 33%, respectively, to reach this important milestone.


