Independent certification from global public health organization NSF demonstrates a commitment to personal care product quality and compliance with U.S. GMP requirements

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Basic Research manufacturing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, was recently added to NSF's NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls in place to produce dietary supplement products.


