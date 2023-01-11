Support Local Journalism

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beans & Brews Coffeehouse was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Beans & Brews Coffeehouse as 385 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."


