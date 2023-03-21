Since 1961, Beehive Insurance has been in the business of building trust. As one of Utah’s largest full-service, independent insurance agencies, Beehive Insurance delivers outstanding coverage options and business solutions for clients throughout the In...

Since 1961, Beehive Insurance has been in the business of building trust. As one of Utah’s largest full-service, independent insurance agencies, Beehive Insurance delivers outstanding coverage options and business solutions for clients throughout the Intermountain West. Beehive Insurance specializes in all types of commercial insurance and employee benefits.

 By Beehive Insurance Agency

MURRAY, Utah, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive Insurance is excited to announce its new headquarters at the Riverboat Road Building in Taylorsville, Utah, following sister company Geneva Rock's acquisition of the property. The move will allow Beehive Insurance to better serve its clients while expanding operations.


