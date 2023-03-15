Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The non-bloating prebiotic powders build on Solaray's existing best-selling Mycrobiome™ line, which now offers complete gut support in two simple steps*

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solaray, one of the original pioneers in supplement health and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of the newest addition to their science-backed Mycrobiome product line: Mycrobiome Prebiotic Powder — in citrus and unflavored. These innovative prebiotic blends with resistant starch are formulated to support digestive wellness, butyric acid production, and a healthy gut barrier.* With digestive health a trending topic in wellness, consumers are looking for ways to properly care for their gut more than ever. And though not as often discussed as probiotics, prebiotics are vitally important for gut health.* These non-digestible compounds act as a source of food for probiotics, helping the beneficial bacteria thrive, and are also involved in the production of butyric acid, which plays a role in strengthening the intestinal lining.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.