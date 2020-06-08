PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Home Warranty has been recognized as the Consumer's Choice Award in the home warranty category by Best Company, LLC. Best Company LLC calculates their company rankings based on a propriety "Best Rank" algorithm, which is based on consumer reviews and a market index score, which measures how each company stacks up against its competition in multiple categories.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Best Company, which is a testament to the Choice Home Warranty team's dedication to our mission is to provide our customers with protection for their home systems and appliances as well as their budgets," said Victor Hakim, CEO of Choice Home Warranty.
Best Company ranked home warranty companies based on cost, contract length, brand search volume, time in business, verification of factual company data, and its User Review Index Score. Best Company's proprietary User Review Index Score is determined by the quantity and quality of consumer reviews published on BestCompany.com and includes the star rating of reviews, the number of reviews, and the company's responsiveness to reviews.
