Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The National Non-Profit was chosen as an Organization that Provides People with Compelling Reasons to Care and Offers Inspiration for Others to Buy In

KANAB, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Fast Company announced its second annual "Brands That Matter" list, which includes Best Friends Animal Society. The national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025 was honored based on its ability to authentically communicate its mission and ideals, and demonstrate brand purpose and relevance through cultural impact and social engagement.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.