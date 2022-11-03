Support Local Journalism

Best Friends Animal Society announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards for Woman-Led and Not for Profit companies for the first time, as well as 2022 Top Workplaces for Utah-based companies for the second year in a row. These come on top of Best Friends' 2022 Top Workplaces Award for USA companies announced earlier this year.

