SALT LAKE CITY, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers will now be able to find Better Butter's premium craft butters in the dairy section of their local Walmart stores. The brand will be offering three of their most popular butters, including the Garlic Herb Craft Butter, Honey Craft Butter, and Steakhouse Craft Butter.

Better Butter proudly makes a line of compound butters that are crafted from whole food ingredients, including Grade AA butter, fresh fruits and veggies, herbs, spices, and other natural ingredients, such as honey. The butters are creamy, rich, and can easily enhance the flavor of any sweet or savory dish from breakfast to dinner and even dessert. Additionally, all of the craft butters from Better Butter are non-GMO and oil-free. Many consumers enjoy the fact that since Better Butter's craft butters already contain bold, bright flavors, they don't have to spend extra money on additional products to add those flavors to their dishes.


