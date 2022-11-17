Support Local Journalism

New Work Focuses on Surveillance of Post COVID-19 Conditions

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A collaboration of BeyondHIE members and partners has recently been awarded a grant by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to track the burden, distribution, and impact of post COVID-19 conditions. The work focuses on diverse populations of children, adolescents and adults in Utah, New York City and the Bronx. Two founding members of BeyondHIE, Comagine Health and the Utah Health Information Network (UHIN), came together to pursue this work with BeyondHIE partners the Bronx Regional Health Information Organization (Bronx RHIO), Boise State University (BSU) and findhelp.


