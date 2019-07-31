BOISE — Former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, already scheduled for a high-dollar fundraiser at a private home near the Sun Valley-Ketchum area next Monday, has announced he’ll hold a fundraising reception in Boise next Tuesday.
According to a tweet from Biden’s campaign, the Boise event will be hosted at 1 p.m. by Esther Oppenheimer, along with a “host committee in formation,” and will feature both Biden and his wife Jill. Tickets start at $100, and rise to $1,000 if the attendee also wants a photo with the candidate.
The address will be revealed only to those who RSVP, according to the tweet.
A day earlier, both Bidens are scheduled to attend a fundraiser at the home of Alan and Melinda Blinken north of Ketchum; Alan Blinken is the former U.S. ambassador to Belgium who ran for the Senate in 2002 as a Democrat against then-Idaho GOP Sen. Larry Craig.
Other Democratic presidential candidates who have made visits to heavily-GOP Idaho so far this year include Julián Castro, the former HUD secretary who spoke to a full house at Boise State University on Feb. 26; and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., who held a meet and greet at a private home in Kimberly on March 24; he’s married to a former Buhl resident, April McClain-Delaney.