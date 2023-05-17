Biomerics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biomerics, LLC)

 By Biomerics, LLC, Precision Concepts Medical

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- Biomerics ("Biomerics" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated contract manufacturer for the interventional medical device market, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to merge with Precision Concepts' medical business ("Precision Concepts Medical"). The transaction includes the acquisition of the medical business of Precision Concepts International ("PCI") as well as Precision Concepts Group ("PCG"), headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC. Both Precision Concepts Medical businesses are headquartered in the United States with operations in Harrisonburg, VA; Mebane, NC; Winston-Salem, NC; Haina, Dominican Republic; and Alajuela, Costa Rica.


