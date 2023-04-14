Biomerics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Biomerics, LLC)

SALT LAKE CITY, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Biomerics, the leading vertically integrated medical device contract manufacturer in the interventional device market, announced the completion of a 24,000 sq. ft. expansion of manufacturing operations at their Athens, TX, facility. Driven by growth in the single-use endoscopy market, this investment includes 8,500 sq. ft. of production space and the expansion of Biomerics' Center of Excellence for Balloons & Balloon Catheters with a 4,900 sq. ft. engineering laboratory adjacent to a CNC-machining (computer numerical control machining) tool shop.


